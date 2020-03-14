AUGUSTA – We are saddened to announce the death of our mother Elizabeth Littlefield Sprague on March 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mom battled Alzheimer’s Disease for the past 13 years and had been residing at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care-Glenridge in Augusta, since March 18, 2013.Mom was born the second daughter to Pauline and Alton Littlefield on Feb. 26, 1929. She attended Nash School and graduated from Cony High School, Class of 1947. She continued her education attending the University of Maine at Orono and then graduated from Katherine Gibbs in Boston.Seventy years ago, Mom married her high school sweetheart and life-long love, William W. Sprague and raised three children. Mom lived most of her life in Augusta and summered in Boothbay Harbor. Mom and Dad retired to Boothbay Harbor in the late 1980’s. They also enjoyed wintering in St. Petersburg, Fla. for 25 years, prior to her illness. Throughout her life, Mom was always gracious, warm and giving, and a very devoted wife and mother. Her number one priority was her family and she provided a wonderful home for us. She hosted many group functions, family and holiday gatherings, and encouraged and became involved in the wide range of activities and sports we participated in. She opened our doors to the neighborhood children and always welcomed our friends with a warm smile and made them feel like they were home. Her high school year book said “Lib is the kind of girl every girl would like to be” – and to us she was “the mother every mother should be”.Mom had many outside activities including gardening, tennis and golf, and she enjoyed playing the piano. She was a life-long member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, a board member of St. Mark’s Home, and a member of the Jaycee Wives. All of this provided her and especially rewarded her with many lifelong friendships.Mom was predeceased by her parents; her best friend and sister Marian Littlefield Hussey; and nephew Robert Hussey.Mom is survived by her husband Bill of Boothbay Harbor; daughter Susan (Bill) Flanders of West Gardiner, son Bill Jr (Lesley) of Manchester, daughter Cynthia (Tom) Fylstra of Wayne; and her brother-in-law Roy Hussey of Hallowell. Also surviving are grandson Michael Ryan Flanders, granddaughter Katie Sprague; great-grandson David Flanders; first cousin Freeman (Judy) Littlefield of Farmingdale; niece Ann (Dick) Hogaboom and family of Massachusetts, and nephew Rick (Eileen) Hussey and family of East Winthrop. Lib’s step grandchildren are Eric Flanders and family of Rhode Island, Marco Gasbarrone and family of Gorham, Megan Moulton and family of Readfield, Kristen Meehan and family of New Jersey, Bryan Fylstra and family of Wayne, Thomas Fylstra of Augusta; along with many friends, neighbors, and cousins.We greatly appreciate all those at Glenridge who have welcomed Mom, Libby as she was called, as a member of their family, and providing such great care and comfort. Mom resided on the Cove neighborhood over 6 years and recently moved to the new Comfort Care unit. We also would like to thank all of Mom’s Hospice team who provided such compassion and comfort to our whole family, during this very difficult time. For those you know with memory issues – please remember: WHAT THE MIND CAN’T REMEMBER, THE HEART NEVER FORGETSPer Mom’s wishes, there will be no funeral or visiting hours. Burial will be held and announced at a later date. All arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home of Augusta.For those wishing to make a donation in Mom’s name may do so to: Alzheimer’s Association – Maine Chapter PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or: Augusta KiwanisScholarship Foundation PO Box 966 Augusta, ME 04332

