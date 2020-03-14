FARMINGDALE – Guy Royal Veilleux, 72, died at his home on March 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. This was his final flight to heaven. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 6, 1947, son of the late Rene and Matilda (Rodrigue) Veilleux.Guy graduated from Waterville High School in 1965. He attended the University of Maine, Orono where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also served six years in the National Guard as a draftsman. Guy worked at CMP as a mechanical engineer for 20 years simultaneously earning his hours for his pilot license, which led to his career as a flight instructor and charter pilot at Maine Instrument Flight. Guy became a FAA flight examiner. For the last 16 years he has been a dedicated bus driver for the Hall-Dale Schools on Bus #13. Guy’s passion for life was evident in his ability to work courageously and passionately with his endeavors. Whether it be his friends, family, his aviation family, and his bus family which includes the children he bused to school. He conquered and showed great determination in his attempts to overcome the trials of his illness, pancreatic cancer. His presence and his essence will be missed by many. Guy was an avid pilot. He enjoyed many trips with various family members and friends. He also enjoyed ice hockey and skiing. Guys favorite pastime was watching good old Westerns. Guy strived to provide his all for whom and what he loved with tenderness, strength and courage. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Mosher) Veilleux; three children, James Veilleux and partner Christopher Benning, Jill (Veilleux) MacDonald and husband Scott, Jenna (Veilleux) Oxley and husband Benjamin; his five grandchildren, Colton, Jesse, Elijah, Lily and Sarah; sisters, Giselle (Veilleux) Ontra and Pauline Veilleux, brothers, John Veilleux and Reginald Veilleux; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.A public remembrance viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home located at 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345. A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home located at 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: MaineGeneral Health to benefit the Harold Alfond Cancer CenterPO Box 828 Waterville, ME 04903-0828 or through theMainegeneral website

