WEEKS MILLS – Brian A. French, 36, beloved son of Leslie and Darlene French, passed away March 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Brian was born in Augusta on Feb. 10, 1984.Brian was a friend to all he came in contact with. He enjoyed watching sports on television, hanging out with friends, driving truck, working in the woods, operating heavy equipment and spending time with his family during the holidays. He lived in the home he designed and helped build on the hill.He graduated from Erskine Academy and spent his adult life working for Leslie French and Sons.Brian was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Richard and Iona (Rogers) Dunn, his paternal grandmother Janice (Pelton) Hisler; his Uncle Lawrence French, Sr.; and his cousins Scott Musselman and David Chase.Brian is survived by his parents Leslie “Dusty” and Darlene (Dunn) French; paternal grandfather Leslie R. French; his brothers Nicholas and wife Amber French and Christopher French and his partner Amanda Gil; several nieces and a nephew all from China; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m., China Lake Conference Center off China Neck Rd, China.Memories, condolences & photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Plummer Funeral Home website at www.plummerfh.com

