AUGUSTA – Bruce Ashcroft,77, of Augusta passed away on March 10, 2020 at Winship Green Rehabilitation in Bath. Bruce was born on Dec. 14,1942, a son of the late Winfred and Bessie Ashcroft.Bruce worked in local mills and most recently was a construction flagger. He enjoyed doing puzzles ,visiting friends & family, and working on cars.He was predeceased by his parents; by his brothers Clarence Callahan, Richard Ashcroft, and a sister Phyllis SagaBruce is survived by his wife Sandra Ashcroft; daughter, Lillian Ashcroft and companion Allen Roy, Richard and Candice Ashcroft and a son, Jordan Ashcroft. He is also survived by his grandchildren Daniel Roy, Martin Vigue, Nicole Vigue, Lori Ashcroft and companion Scott Hale.Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers,memorial donationsmay be made to:American Cancer Society

