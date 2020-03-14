PLYMOUTH – Edward J. Creamer, 87, died March 7, 2020 at a Dexter healthcare facility. He was born April 7, 1932 in Bremen, a son of James and Iva (Norton) Creamer. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and received a Bronze Star. Ed was a member of the Pittsfield American Legion, the Pittsfield I.O.O.F. and retired as a foreman at the Edwards Company in Pittsfield.He is survived by a son Ron; a sister Jean and husband Irwin Robinson, and a brother James Derocher; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five great-great- grandchildren.He was predeceased by his wife Eunice; a son Edward, Jr., and daughter Tammy Bodwell.A military graveside funeral and committal service will be held in the spring at the Pittsfield Village Cemetery. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

