WATERVILLE – Florian E. Veilleux, 97, passed away peacefully from a brief illness, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He is now with Jesus, His Lord and Savior, in his Heavenly home.Florian was born in Waterville on July 17, 1922, to Philip and Anna Veilleux. He was the oldest in a family of 10. In 1946, Florian married Yvette Marie Dubois. They had five children.Florian enjoyed school and learning, but stopped his education as a 14 year old teenager to start working at the Lockwood Mill to help his family financially. Later he became a Master Mechanic at Furbush Chevrolet, working mainly fixing automatic transmissions. He ended his career as a janitor at the Waterville Junior High School. Our mom used to say that dad was a “jack-of-all-trades and master of none”. He was gifted with many talents.He was a very devout Catholic, who had an amazing childlike faith. Our dad was a Christ-like man, who was very giving and always willing to help others. He was a wonderful husband and caregiver for many years to his wife Yvette. As a family, we would go for Sunday rides and picnics. He loved playing cards and as a hobby, enjoyed making model cars. He also had a love for French Canadian fiddle music.Florian is survived by his daughter, Anna Wilber and her husband Ronald with their children Robert and wife Terri, son, Michael and daughter, Kathleen; his son Daniel and wife Cecile with their children Christopher and wife Amanda and son, Gregory; his son Lawrence and wife Mary, with their children Melissa French and husband John, Aimee Jacques and husband Edwin, Sonya Houle and her husband Glen, Allison Hinkley and husband Gary; Isaac and his wife Alyssa and Sarah Burbine and her husband Jacob; his daughter Rebecca (Becky) Gilbert and husband Richard, with their children Dana and wife Becky and Dean and wife Jaime. Florian is also survived by his sisters Stella Roy and her husband Claude, and Madleine McPhail and husband Richard, and brothers-in-law Joseph “Bob” Libby and Gerald “Jerry” Veilleux. He will also be sadly missed by his 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Florian was predeceased by his parents; his young son, Mark and his loving wife of 63 years, Yvette. He was also predeceased by a baby brother and a younger sister Arlene. Also predeceased include, his brothers Lionel and wife Madeline, Joseph and wife Jeanette, Raymond and wife Jackie; his sisters Gertrude Gagnon and her husband Alex, and Carmen Libby Mullen. Also predeceased, were three great-grandchildren; and his sweetheart of nine years, Barbara Mae Morse.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday March 21 at 11 a.m., at Notre Dame Church, 112 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will take place immediately following the service, with a driving by procession, outside of St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street in Waterville.Family and friends are invited to gather for refreshments in memory of Florian after the service.The family would like to thank the staff of Park Residence in Waterville, the doctors and nurses at Northern Lights Inland Hospital and the loving and attentive care given to him in his final days by Jill Crowell and nurse, Breanne also with the nursing staff of Beacon Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made for the meals on wheels program, in memory of Florian Veilleux to: Muskie Community Center 38 Gold St. Waterville, ME 04901

