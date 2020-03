SKOWHEGAN – Service Cancellation – Jack Crockett Dionne, 66, of Skowhegan died on Feb. 5, 2020 in Portland. A celebration of his life WAS SUPPOSE TO take place at the Elks Lodge, Skowhegan on March 14, from 1- 4 pm. HAS NOW BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL LATER IN THE SPRING (Smart & Edwards Funeral Home)

