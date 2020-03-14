SOUTH CHINA – Kathleen Marie Keefer of South China, Maine left this world March 2, 2020 unexpectedly at home with her family. She was born Dec. 8, 1962 in Stoughton, Mass., the daughter of Fredrick and Priscilla Chapman.Kathy was a graduate of Bridgewater Raynham High School and UNE. She Grew up enjoying her summers at her family camp in Maine at Lake Nicatous, fishing every weekend she could. She enjoyed watching the deer and feeding the birds in her yard. Kathy had worked at Kmart in Augusta for many years then came to be a staple at the Waterville Home Depot as a customer order specialist.Kathy loved baking, often sharing recipes. You would find her bringing in goodies every Monday for her co-workers. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a mentor of knowledge to many. She was predeceased by her parents, and recently her beloved dog Dusty, and her yellow tom cat Petie. She is survived by her loving husband Ed; son Michael, stepsons James, Jon, Tony and Tim Keefer; her brother Stephen Chapman and wife Patty; mother-in-law Mona Pratt; brothers-in-law Steve and David Keefer and sister-in-law Terri Weeks; many cousins and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Benton Family Fun Park, 269 Benton Neck Rd, Benton, Maine 04901.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous