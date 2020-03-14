OAKLAND – Martin H. Murphy passed away on March 7, 2020. He leaves behind a daughter, Katrina Murphy of Port Orchard, Wash.; two granddaughters, Kaleigha and McKenzie; a mother, Judy Metzroth, Port Jervis, N.Y.; two sisters, Lisa Holmes of Waldoboro and Stacy Jones of Port Jervis, N.Y.; various aunta and cousins; a wife, Beatrice MacLean of Oakland; a daughter-of-the-heart, Jennifer Morrison and her three children, Daniel, Conor and Owen; a son-of-the-heart, Eric MacLean and his three children, Jaime, Amara and Deva. Martin graduated from Mount Desert Island High School in 1985. He was a member of the Olympic College class of 1995, where he graduated with distinction. Many were lucky to call Martin a friend. He was kind and generous, often spontaneously paying for the purchases of someone behind him in line just because. He was a man of strong emotional attachments and made sure those whom he loved knew how much they meant to him. He was well respected for his contributions at work where he was a valued colleague and mentor. A loving husband of 22 years, Martin was a source of support, peace and fun and always provided a listening ear. Those who knew him will keep his memory in their hearts as a reminder of how to treat others. His only complaint was our society unfairly ignores or stigmatizes those who struggle with mental health. Like many others, Martin feared his struggles would make him look weak to others or that discussing his challenges might add to another’s own burdens. Martin’s belief and the legacy he leaves behind is that we make it okay to talk about the struggles and sadness we all face and that doing so might be a gift to others and make the world a more kind and gentle place.Make it okay to talk about sadness. That would be the gift to the world that you could give to people like Martin. Be kind to those who deal with depression. They are the strongest people I know as they go through each day with sadness and still find a way to help others cope with their challenges.No funeral services per Martin’s request.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

