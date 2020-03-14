AUGUSTA – Roland J. Lapointe, 95, died peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home, Augusta, following a brief illness with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 27, 1924 in Waterville, a son of Wilfred and Elsie Alexina (Campeau) Lapointe.On Sept. 6, 1948 he married Anita P. Beaudoin at St. Augustine Church in Augusta.As a young man, Roland drove trucks for the Army Corps of Engineers in support of construction projects on Peaks Island. During WWII, Roland enlisted in the Army and served with the 365th Field Artillery, 97th Infantry Division in both the European and Pacific theaters of operation.Following the war, Roland joined his father and brother Norman in operating a saw mill and retail lumber business. In 1955, Roland and Norman purchased the business from their father and founded Lapointe Brothers, Inc. where he worked until his retirement in 1989. During these years he was known by his friends as either “Rusty” or “Sawdust”, but always as one who had a ready smile and kind spirit. Roland was a man of few words who set an example of honesty and hard work. In retirement, he and Anita continued to live at their home on Three Mile Pond in Vassalboro where he enjoyed fishing in both summer and winter. In 2018, he and Anita moved to Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell. Roland was predeceased by his parents; two daughters: Nancy Tarr and Joanne Lapointe; five brothers, Armand, Robert, Normand, Maurice and Romeo; five sisters, Florence Beaudoin, Alcea Lavallee, Rita Chapman, Arlene Lahaye and Joanne Lapointe. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Anita Lapointe of Hallowell; two sons, Roland Lapointe and his wife Susanne of Vassalboro, and Paul Lapointe of Winthrop, one daughter, Louise Roberge and her husband Steve of Monmouth; one brother, Henry Lapointe of Augusta, one sister, Theresa Larochelle of Augusta; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. A private burial will be held at a later date in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.The family wishes to give special thanks to the staffs of Granite Hill Estates and the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta for the compassion and care provided to Roland and the family during his time in their care.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences may be expressed via the funeral home web site at www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to:St. Michael School 56 Sewall St. Augusta, ME 04330

