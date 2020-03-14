NORRIDGEWOCK – Tom Knowles “TK”, “Dad”, and “Pa” is resting in peace. He was born Nov. 20, 1940. His journey to Heaven was March 11, 2020 at 2:45 a.m..He was born and raised in the state of Maine. Norridgewock was his home, a community that he loved. Many people knew him as a self made man who provided a good life for his family and friends.He was a workaholic with a kind and generous heart. He had a fiesty spirit that some knew.Tractors, Bantams crane shovels, model T’s and model A’s and old farm equipment were always a part of his life.He had a passion for dairy farming and horses. He also loved to dance.He enjoyed tinkering. If we needed vehicle repairs he was always willing to open up the garage. His sons and grandsons and great-grandsons learned a lot from him.You could see TK and his tractors every year in the Norridgewock Labor Day parade. If he wasn’t driving his tractors he could be seen in his Amish buggy.He was a veteran of the US Army and stationed in Alaska.He was predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn Knowles; his parents, Lawerence and Elizabeth Knowles; his brother, Roy Knowles; and his great-granddaughter, Maizie Knowles.He is survived by his partner of many years, Betty Libby; five children, Douglas Knowles of Norridgewock, Elizabeth Knowles of of New Sharon, Lawerence Knowles of Norridgewock, Donald Knowles and long term partner Brenda Oaks, Susie and husband Ian Sharkey. Also, nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.Our hearts are heavy with loss for you. A small gathering will be announced at a later date.

