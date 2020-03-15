I once thought that Central Maine Power had reached the summit of arrogance by refusing to take responsibility for the improper billing of Maine residents, but I was wrong. While trying to regain the confidence of Maine residents, CMP has done the worst possible thing by stating they would begin construction of the destructive corridor while it is being decided if Mainers will get a chance to vote on the project (“CMP shrugs off referendum, plans to start work on $1 billion transmission corridor,” Feb. 14).

If CMP is trying to regain the trust of Maine residents, they are really doing a terrible job of it. To insist that they will start the corridor and begin cutting trees through the Maine forest before people are allowed to vote on the issue is just plain stupid.

For CMP, the bottom line is only money. Clearly, they need a new public relations firm, and all of us who care about our beautiful north woods need to stop them.

Stu Silverstein

Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous