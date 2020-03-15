A typical Sunday morning: a cup of black coffee, feet up and time to read the local paper. Usually, this is a pleasant ritual. But not today. I became more and more upset as I read about the huge amount of money (millions!) that has already been invested in the Central Maine Power transmission line project (“CMP shrugs off referendum, plans to start work on $1 billion transmission corridor,” Feb. 14). It is clear that a pending state referendum makes no difference to money and power. The “foundation” for the corridor is already being laid.

My wife and I know the land that will be impacted here in Maine. We have fished, hunted, and hiked in it for 60 years. We have seen what is left after the trucks, tractors, and chainsaws have taken their toll. Hundreds of years of delicate ecological balance is destroyed. When will this consumption of our natural resources be enough? Are there any real limits? How can we allow two foreign countries and the local power company to “bully” their way through Maine without the consent of the people? Do we really need a corridor the width of the New Jersey Turnpike running through our most pristine land so that Massachusetts can power more half-empty malls, sprawling sub-divisions, and casinos? We need the leadership here in Maine to stop this unsustainable use and destruction of our forests.

My wife and I voted for Gov. Janet Mills. We are grateful that the tone coming from the State House has become less contentious and more caring and responsive to Maine people. We know that she cares deeply about our beautiful state. We are completely baffled by her support for this project.

Maine does not want this.

Peter Morrissey

Sidney

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »