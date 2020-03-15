State officials said Sunday that Maine now has seven confirmed coronavirus cases and is reviewing five additional likely cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The new “presumptive positive” cases include a resident of the retirement community OceanView at Falmouth as well as a Cumberland County person who is under age 18. The minor is isolating at home while the Falmouth resident is hospitalized at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Janet Mills as well as health officials are expected to discuss the new developments during a press conference Sunday evening.

This story will be updated.

