AUGUSTA – Beverly Jane Tardiff, 90, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020, following a period of declining health.Beverly was born in Gardiner, Maine, on July 3, 1929, to Matilda Tianen. She was raised by her foster parents, Harriett and Scott Fish and at the age of 12, the Fish family legally adopted her. She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1947, and then began her career as a telephone operator with New England Telephone, which subsequently became AT&T. She retired from AT&T in May of 1986, worked for a short while as a switchboard operator at Central Maine Power Company, and ended her career at the University of Maine at Augusta.In 1947, she met her true love, Norman J. Tardiff, her dance partner for life, and they were married on May 17, 1948. Through the years, they spent many happy moments listening and dancing to big band music. They were a joy to watch on the dance floor, whether they were waltzing, jitterbugging or doing the polka. Together, Beverly and Norman built their home in Augusta, where she resided for 63 years. Home was a welcoming and safe haven for our family and anyone who walked through its doors, an atmosphere created by the love our Mom and Dad had for everyone. Bev and Norm enjoyed gardening, canning and pickling the fruits and vegetables of their labor, and sharing the harvest with their loved ones. Following retirement, our parents travelled throughout New England and spent many winters in Siesta Key, Florida.Beverly was a communicant of St. Michael Parish and a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, where she served a term as their regional president. Beverly loved everyone she met and she was everyone’s sweetheart and “Grammy”. She was a selfless person with a huge heart whose favorite color was any shade of purple. Her family was her pride and joy and we, her children, grandchildren, and great -grandchildren are most fortunate to have called her our kind, beloved Mom and Grammy.She is survived by her daughter, best friend, and loving caregiver, Peggy Tardiff of Augusta, three sons, Timothy Tardiff and his wife Laverne of Deltona, Florida, Richard Tardiff and his wife, Patricia, of Augusta, and Jeffrey Tardiff and his wife Kathy, of Windsor; grandchildren Timothy Tardiff and his wife, Wendy, Trever Tardiff, and Michael Tardiff, all of Augusta, Jonathan Tardiff and his wife April Ylvisaker, Amy Tardiff and her husband Dr. Sam Pakraftar, all of Manchester, and Matthew Tardiff of East Winthrop; step-grandchildren Brandi Thompson and her husband, Michael of Deltona, Florida, and Casi Totten and her husband Andrew Geisler of Olympia, Washington; great-grandchildren Brandon, Devin, Cameron, Finn and Kayla; step-great-grandchildren Madison, Ellie, Olivia, Klementine, and Arlo; a brother, Michael Friedberg, and sisters-in-law, Therese Tardiff, Nancy Laney, Diane Letteney, Carlene Towle and her husband, Donald, and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Norman, her siblings, William Fish, Esther Perkins, and Julia Fish, and her stepbrother, Saul Friedberg.Memorial and committal services will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.plummerfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, gifts in her memorybe made toSt. Michael School56 Sewall StreetAugusta, ME 04330

