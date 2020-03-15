YARMOUTH – Helen Turner Ginder died recently after a period of declining health. She was born in Roslindale, Mass. in 1929, the second daughter of Scottish immigrants Jemima Brown and James Young Turner.While attending nursing school in Boston she met her husband David R. Ginder, M.D. They married in 1948 and lived in Georgia, Ohio and Missouri before moving to Maine in 1972. While Dave taught medicine at the University of Missouri – Columbia, Helen was a full time college student. She earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in 1968 and a law degree in 1971, distinguishing herself as the only woman in her graduating class. After moving to Maine in 1972, Helen enjoyed a long career with the state legislature. Starting out as a legislative staff assistant, she became the first director of the Office of Policy and Legal Analysis in 1988. She adored her bright and creative staff and relished the varied opportunities she had to meet and work with legislators from around the state. She retired as the director of the Office of Legislative Oversight in 1990. In retirement, Helen enjoyed life at her saltwater farm in Waldoboro making friends through her involvement in the garden club and library and being on the town planning board. She continued playing the cello and made furniture and shaker style boxes for her family. More recently, she and Dave lived in Cape Elizabeth. Helen was predeceased by her husband in 2014; daughter, Deborah Ginder (2016); and sister, Florence Reid (2019). She is survived by her loving family, daughter Anne L. Ginder (Peters) and partner Jeffrey Lunt; grandchildren Eleanor Ginder, Matthew Ginder-Vogel and wife Katie, and David Ginder-Vogel; and great-grandsons Mark and Eric Ginder-Vogel. She is also survived by Peter Vogel and nephews Douglas Reid and Herbert Reid. The family is grateful to the incredibly kind and capable staff at Bay Square in Yarmouth and her Northern Light Hospice providers. A fitting memorial to Helen would be to encourage someone striving to reach their academic or career potential. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Helen’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

