Driving through Belgrade Lakes Village, it’s easy to appreciate the smooth ride through town now that the reconstruction of Route 27 has been completed. Walking down Main Street is safer and easier since the brick sidewalks have been installed. New lampposts, benches and bike racks welcome residents and visitors to slow down and enjoy the Village.
So, everything’s done, right? Not quite — there’s one last step for Belgrade voters to take to “complete” the project.
That step is to vote yes on March 20 to accept the gift of six benches and six bike racks that have been installed in the Village as enhancements to the Route 27 construction project. There was no cost to the town of Belgrade for these enhancements. The benches and bike racks were paid for with funds raised by the Friends of Belgrade Lakes Village. No public funds were used for these enhancements to the Village.
Let’s take the final step. On Friday, March 20, vote yes on Article 12 to accept the gift of the six benches and six bike racks. Vote at the Belgrade Center for All Seasons from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available at the Belgrade Town Office.
Kathleen Atkinson
Belgrade Lakes
