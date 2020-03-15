Devin McCourty has re-signed with the New England Patriots, the team announced Sunday night.

The NFL Network reported the 32-year-old safety reached a two-year deal worth up to $23 million, with $17 million guaranteed.

“I will be staying here in New England to play alonside this guy,” McCourty said in a video posted on YouTube with his twin brother, Jason, a cornerback, who had his option picked up by the Patriots earlier this season.

McCourty has played his entire 10-year career with the Patriots. He played in all 16 regular-season games in 2019 at safety and finished with 58 tackles and five interceptions. He was named the defensive player of the month in September after intercepting a pass in each of the first four games of the season.

