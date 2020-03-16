Actor Idris Elba announced Monday afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“It sucks,” the 47-year-old British actor said in a video posted on Twitter, but he added that he still feels “OK.”

Elba said he got tested because he had been exposed to someone who tested positive and immediately quarantined himself.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in July 2019. Elba said in an Instagram post on Monday, March 16, 2020 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself, but has shown no symptoms yet. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Although Elba did not specify who he had interacted with, he attended WE Day 2020 in London last week. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also tested positive, was also in attendance.

Elba’s wife, Sabrina, who appeared in the video with him Monday, has not been tested yet.

“Now’s the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” the “Wire” alum said in the video. “Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

Elba follows Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the first two celebrity cases of the deadly virus that has killed more than 6,500 people globally.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It’s been bulls—-,” Elba said. “But now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other.

“There’s so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they’ve loved to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

