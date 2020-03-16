WATERVILLE — The ribbon cutting set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Amici’s Cucina, 137 Main St., will be held as scheduled, according to a news release from Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.
The new lounge area will be unveiled.
For more information, contact the Cindy Stevens at 873-3315 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Amici’s Cucina’s ribbon cutting still scheduled for March 17
-
Community
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce postponements, cancelations
-
Community
KV Chamber cancels remainder of all March events
-
Community
CANCELED: ‘Forest Fires — Maine and Beyond’ talk set for March 24 in Washington
-
Community
Eastern Maine Community College postpones events