WATERVILLE — The ribbon cutting set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Amici’s Cucina, 137 Main St., will be held as scheduled, according to a news release from Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

The new lounge area will be unveiled.

For more information, contact the Cindy Stevens at 873-3315 or [email protected].

filed under:
march, waterville maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles