Shaw’s Supermarket in Scarborough was evacuated Monday after an employee reported that someone telephoned in a bomb threat.
The Payne Road store’s managers notified authorities and evacuated the store around 3:40 p.m. Police described the threat as a “vague phone statement,” Scarborough police in a news release.
Despite the lack of specifics, managers cleared the store of shoppers and employees. Management and police searched the store and grounds, but were unable to find any evidence of a bomb.
The supermarket has since reopened.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Litchfield Broadband Committee: Legislature should support community broadband
-
Nation & World
Europe bans travel amid virus threat to its free-flowing economy
-
Uncategorized
State closes all Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices
-
Sports
Tom Brady announces he won’t return to Patriots
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus Latest: Kentucky Derby postponed until fall