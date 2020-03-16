WATERVILLE — The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce has announce the following postponements and cancelations.

Business After Hours Event updates:

• Thursday, March 19: Alfond Youth & Community Center and MaineGeneral Health Business After Hours has been postponed. A new date and time will be communicated when determined.

• Wednesday, April 15: Eagle Rental Business After Hours has been canceled. Any replacement event will be announced at a later date.

• The B2B Showcase scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at Colby College also has been postponed. Because of the closing of the Colby campus through the end of April, it was necessary for the Mid-Maine Chamber to postpone its B2B Showcase. The showcase will be rescheduled, most likely in the fall, to coincide with Colby’s break.

For more information, contact Cindy Stevens at 873-3315 or [email protected].

