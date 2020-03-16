WATERVILLE — Kindergarten registration, by appointment only, will take place from 3:15 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the George J. Mitchell School, at 58 Drummond Ave.
A child must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 in order to register. Be sure to bring the child’s official birth certificate and updated immunization record.
To schedule an appointment and receive a transition booklet, call the school at 873-0695.
