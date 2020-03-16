AUGUSTA — State health officials reported Monday that there are now 17 confirmed or likely coronavirus cases in Maine, including in an additional coastal county.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced five additional cases on Monday. Three of those individuals — a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s — are residents of Cumberland County. The other two presumptive positive cases involve a man in his 40s in Lincoln County and a man in his 30s from Knox County.

But Shah said there have been 764 negative test results processed by the state CDC lab or private laboratories.

“We are continuing to see evidence of community transmission in and around Cumberland County,” Shah said. “And consistent with the trend we have seen in other parts of the Northeast and New England, we anticipate community transmission being detected across other counties in Maine in the near future.”

Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency Sunday night, giving her administration more flexibility to marshal resources or take statewide actions in response to the coronavirus.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: