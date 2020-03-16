The sentencing of a Portland man who pleaded guilty to the strangulation death of his girlfriend was delayed Monday because of the state court system’s response to the new coronavirus.

Gregory Vance, 62, was supposed to be sentenced for murder under an agreement that caps his sentence at 35 years. His attorney will press for 25 years at the hearing.

The hearing was delayed indefinitely after most routine court proceedings were ordered postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vance told police that the victim, 59-year-old Patricia Grassi, was “tormenting” and “slapping” him, according to court documents.

He’s been held without bail since his arrest on March 17, 2019, the day Grassi’s body was found. Defense attorney Tina Heather Nadeau said that Vance has always been remorseful and that it’s “a tragic case for everyone involved.”

