ORONO — University of Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman signed a professional contract with the Boston Bruins organization on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 junior will forego his senior season with the Black Bears, for whom he posted career-best numbers with a 2.07 goals against average and .939 save percentage this winter. The Anchorage, Alaska native was a fourth-round pick by Boston in the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Terms of the contract were not immediately made public.

“Simply put, it was the best three years of my life,” Swayman said shortly after signing his contract. “I made such leaps and bounds in the right direction. … Having (former UMaine goalie and current Black Bear assistant coach) Alfie Michaud as a mentor on and off the ice, I couldn’t have been more lucky.”

Swayman played in 100 career games for Maine, whose season was cut short prior to the start of the Hockey East Association tournament due to concerns about the current COVID-19 pandemic. He went 47-40-12 over his three-year career with four shutouts, the most recent of which came in his final game for the Black Bears — a 48-save, 1-0 win over Providence College to clinch Maine’s highest finish in the league (fourth) in nine years.

On Monday, Swayman was named the 68th Walter Brown Award winner, given annually to the best U.S.-born college hockey player in New England. He joined Mike McHugh (1988) as the only UMaine players to win the award.

This story will be updated.

