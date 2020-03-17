AUGUSTA — Maine health officials reported 32 cases of coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, nearly doubling since Monday as the virus spreads to more parts of Maine.
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that 23 of those cases have been confirmed by state labs while another nine are considered presumptive positive pending additional review. But Shaw said the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus has now been found in seven of Maine’s 16 counties.
Cases have now been found in Cumberland, York, Oxford, Lincoln, Knox, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties.
“At this time, we have evidence of community transmission only in Cumberland County,” Shah said. “That is only at this time. As we have said previously, we expect to see evidence of community transmission across Maine.”
This story will be updated.
Coronavirus cases nearly double to 32 in Maine
