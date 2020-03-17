WINTHROP – Col. Clifford H. West Jr., died in Augusta on March 14, 2020, at the age of 99. He was born April 16, 1920, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Clifford and Bertha (Soper) West. He graduated from Bangor High School in 1939, the University of Maine in 1943, and earned a masters degree in Public Administration from George Washington University in 1957. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in March 1942 and was called to active duty in 1943 just after college graduation. After boot camp at Parris Island, SC and Officers Candidate School at Quantico, VA he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. He served in the assault landings on Peleliu and Okinawa and the occupation of Northern China with the First Marine Division. Released from active duty in 1945 he returned home to Maine while remaining active in the Marine Reserves. During this time he worked for Philip Yerxa Oil Co and GM/MCI. He was called and returned to active duty in 1950. He served various assignments in the Marine Corps retiring in 1968 with the rank of full Colonel. Having lived in many locations around the country he returned with his family to Maine and began his second career. He settled in Winthrop and served as the Director of Administrative Services for the University of Maine Augusta until retirement in 1984. He was retired but not idle. In fact, idle was not a part of Cliff’s vocabulary. He was an active volunteer in many service and civic organizations including but not limited to: the first Ex Director of the Pine Tree State Arboretum; board member of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, founding member of Kennebec Hospice, trustee of the Winthrop Utilities District, Winthrop Lions Club, American Legion, driver for Disabled American Veterans through Togus, national area associate VP of AARP, Friends of Maine State Museum. On top of all that he found time to make repairs to his home, keep his property immaculate, his prized privet hedge trimmed and his pool enticingly sparkly clean. He was proud to be a Marine and he was often called “The Colonel” but his family and home were his number one priorities. He married Patricia (Trisha) Ramsdell in 1943 at Quantico, VA. He was devoted to her and their four daughters and always put their desires above his own. He made each one feel special, loved, and cherished. His life was a model of family, community, country. He and Trisha had a wide circle of family and friends and enjoyed nothing more than gathering for a party, fierce ping pong competitions, playing cards, competing in feisty, fun multi-generational cribbage, having a pool party, or just having a social dinner gathering. His and Trisha’s parties are legendary. And although he did not survive to see the 100th birthday party, he insisted it will go on with fun and laughter and a gathering of friends and family. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Leona Clukey of Bangor and Eleanor Yerxa of of Falmouth. He was also predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Patricia (Ramsdell) and his beloved son-in-law, David Dick. He is survived by his daughters: Nancy West (Ronald Rich) of Mt Vernon, Patricia A West of Sidney, Rebecca Dick (Charlie Humphries) of Durham, and Marjorie Evans (Kyle Evans) of Belgrade Lakes. His grandchildren Adam Foyt (Alisha Hartung), Jason DIck (Emma Dick), Alanna Dick (Matt Slover), Tyler Evans (Kristen Evans), Rees Evans. Great grandchildren Benjamin Foyt, Kyle Evans, and Clarke Evans. His son, a German foreign exchange student, Albert Reichl (Jutta and son Lukas). Also many nieces and nephews. He loved his life, he was satisfied and was quite ready to go. He did not want to be a burden. And he wasn’t. He passed with grace, dignity, humor and expressions of love and kindness. His birthday party will be held at the American Legion Winthrop Post at a date to be determined. His ashes will be mixed with the ashes of Patricia and they will be interred together at the family plot at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Quantico VA, Winthrop United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

