WATERVILLE – Harry Holman Belliveau, 89, passed away on March 14, 2020. Harry was born on November 21, 1930 to Holman Belliveau and Alma Pitcher.Harry (Sonny) lived in Waterville his entire life and was known by many. He was the owner and operator of South End Filling Station until 1989.He is survived by his wife Lorraine Bard Belliveau, who he married in Augusta of 1972. He is also survived by his five children Celeste Russo, Susan Meeks, Daniel Belliveau, Debra Stearns and John Belliveau. Lorraine’s two sons, Scott Michaud and Todd Michaud. He has nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. It was a blessing to support my husband’s cross.The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff from the Glenridge Team for their compassion and care.We especially want to thank Beacon Hospice for making Harry “Chuck” Belliveau’s last precious days the best that he could have.Due to the circumstance “coronavirus” there won’t be a public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, memories and condolences shared at www.gallantfh.com.

