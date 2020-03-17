AUGUSTA – Linda A. Neptune, 62, of Augusta, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Glenridge Comfort Care unit surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.She was born at Gardiner General Hospital January 26, 1958 the daughter of Wilton and Harriet (Eaton) Neptune. She graduated from HallDale High School in 1976 and attended the University of Maine, Farmington. She worked as a CNA and as an Activities Director. Linda had a passion for serving the elderly and children.Linda was predeceased by her father and her brother, Abraham “Skip” Neptune. She is survived by her mother, Harriet; her sisters, Sharon Lovejoy and her husband, Paul, of Brunswick, Amy Speck and her husband, George, of Augusta and Sandra Neptune and her fiance, Mark, of Sidney; her brothers, Michael Neptune and his wife, Linda, of Augusta, Wilton Neptune and his wife, Terry, of Florida and Jason Neptune and his wife, Melissa, of Cumberland; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Neptune, of Winthrop as well as numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephewsA memorial service will be held at the Green Street United Methodist Church on Friday March 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.Linda’s family would like to thank the staff at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care for the wonderful way she was treated. A special thank you goes to Doctors Kumar and Dohner and the nursing staff at Glenridge.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care,361 Old Belgrade Rd.Augusta, Maine 04330.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous