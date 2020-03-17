NORRIDGEWOCK – Allen David Wyman, 64, of Norridgewock went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. He was born February 10, 1956 in Skowhegan.He was predeceased by his father Ralph Wyman and a brother Darrell Wyman. Allen is survived by his wife and the love of his love of his life Angela, their daughter, Alexa Wyman and her partner Ryan Lewis of Neshanic Station, N.J., Tysen and Ashleigh Wyman of Gardiner, Maine and Drew Wyman of Biddeford, Maine, his mother Florence Witham, step-father Richard Witham of Smithfield, Maine, step-mother Sarah Wyman of Ellenton, Florida, brothers Dale Wyman of Palmetto, Florida, Douglas and Cindy Wyman, Daniel and Pamela Wyman and Damon and Becky Wyman of Norridgewock, and several nieces and nephews. Allen was a graduate of Skowhegan High School, 1974. He then went to KVCC for Millwright training. He worked as a millwright for local #320, later to become local #1996. After completing the apprenticeship program, he traveled the country as a millwright and worked for 20 years. He was elected the millwright agent in 1994 as a business representative for the Carpenters/Millwrights Organization #320 until his retirement in 2010 this local, later to become #1996. Allen held several positions. He was recording secretary for the Maine State Building trades, he was a delegate for the New England Council of Carpenters, he was treasurer to the Business Representative, and also held a position on the Maine State Apprentice Council, appointed by then Governor John Baldacci. Allen’s greatest source of pride and joy was his family and they were his greatest accomplishment. He loved being a husband and Dad and Angela and his children meant the world to him. His favorite sports team was the New England Patriots. A very special thank you to family and friends that prayed for Allen and stayed by his side throughout his illness. Also, a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Harold Alfond Cancer Center and MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. Due to the CDC recommendations we will hold a potluck Celebration of Life on April 25, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mercer Community Center, 1015 Beech Hill Road, Mercer, Maine 04957. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, Waterville, Maine.In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a dish if you would like to bring one

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous