WATERVILLE – SERVICE CANCELLATION Beverly Marcue Dane, 96, passed away peacefully in Waterville on March 6, 2020. A memorial service WAS SUPPOSE TO TAKE PLACE at 11 am on Saturday, March 21, at the First Congregational Church, 36 River Road, Norridgewock HAS NOW BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL LATER IN THE SPRING. Smart & Edwards Funeral Home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous