WATERVILLE – Chad Andrew Bergeron, 42, passed away unexpectedly at home in Waterville on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born in Waterville on May 3, 1977, the son of Robert and Sherry (Babnaw) Bergeron.Chad was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield. Most of his working career was in construction.He enjoyed watching movies and working on cars. Chad was a very loving and caring person who was very generous and had a big heart.Chad will be sadly missed by his mother, Sherry Googe and her husband, Roger of Waterville; his father, Robert Bergeron of Winslow; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Katherine Babnaw of Skowhegan; his sister, Ambrosia Martin of Waterville; his nieces, Brianna Quirion and Layla Owens; and his nephew, Alexander Owens.A celebration of Chad’s life will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Centerpoint Community Church, 155 W River Rd., Waterville.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

