OAKLAND – Edwin Timothy Vieta passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a long illness. At the time of his death, he was at his winter home in Hudson, Florida. He was born in Oakland, Maine on February 9, 1940, to his parents Alexander Michael Vieta Sr. and Sybil (Real) Vieta. Most family and friends addressed him as Ed or Eddie.Ed graduated from Winslow High School. He joined the Army and served his country with pride. He is a Viet Nam War Veteran.He was employed for most of his life working in the paper industry, First, he worked at Statler Tissue in the Wastewater Treatment Plant. When that business shut down, he got a job at Huhtamaki Inc. where he worked stacking paper plates until his retirement in 2003. He was an active member of the VFW and former member of the Waterville Elk’s Club. He and his wife Linda were foster parents to some very wonderful children, but never were able to have children of their own.Ed enjoyed riding his Can Am Spyder with his good friend David Bickford. At times they had “happy hour” with their one Mic Ultra on his screened in porch “upta” camp. He summered in his seasonal camper at Christie’s Campground in Newport, Maine. It made him happy when friends stopped by to chat with him on his porch. He especially enjoyed the company of his friend Larry Hamlin. He enjoyed good meals with family and friends and always had a sense of humor that kept people smiling. He was a gracious host to visitors and loved having company. He had a very special relationship with his primary care doctor, Catherine Neilsen. She was always a phone call away and enjoyed his dry sense of humor. He appreciated her special treatment and loved her dearly.He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander Michael Vieta Sr. and Sybil (Real) Vieta. He was widowed by his loving wife, Linda (Plourde)Vieta 15 years ago. Other predeceased include four brothers and their spouses, Louis Vieta and wife Beatrice, John Vieta and his wife Christine, Alexander Michael Vieta, Jr. and his wife Evelyn, Aubrey Vieta and wife Janet; and his sister, Nellie (Vieta)McCann. He and Nellie had a very close bond and took care of each other until her passing. Also predeceased by nephews Paul Vieta and Denver Browning; and niece Patricia (Vieta) Kinney.He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He loved them all as his own. Reginald Vieta, Gene Vieta, Richard Vieta and wife Patty, Peggy (Vieta) Wood and her boyfriend, Charles Beaver, Gary Vieta and wife Patrinka, Valerie Bickford and husband Gary, Gail (Vieta) Bronchuk and her husband Daniel, Carl Vieta and his wife, Diane, Kevin Gero, Pamela (Vieta) Kriegel and husband Charlie, John McCann and wife Maureen, and Peter Vieta; as well as several great nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held in the spring. He will be buried along with his wife and red poodle in Lewis Cemetery Oakland, Maine. An announcement will proceed the service. All are welcome to attend.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in his name at:Waterville Humane Society100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901

