COOPERS MILLS – Faith Marie Brann, 67, of Coopers Mills went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Faith was born in Portland, on June 8, 1952, the daughter of the Late Jeanette L. (Smith) Burnham Brann and Gerald J. Leveque. Faith is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert A. Brann, Sr. Robert and Faith Married on Oct., 30, 1970 in Coopers Mills to build a home and start their family. They had two children, a son, Robert A. Brann, Jr. and daughter the late Jennie Lynn Marie (Brann) Ouellette.Faith enjoyed animals and spent many years raising her beautiful Golden Retrievers. Faith was definitely a “golden girl” and all who knew her would agree.In Faiths earlier years she worked in the healthcare system as a caregiver. Faith enjoyed NASCAR and would spend countless hours on the phone with either her baby sister Amy or her side-kick Hope, while they would argue back and forth about who was in lead. Was it her dreamboat the late Dale Earnhart, Sr.? or later, Dale Earnhart, Jr.? or maybe it was Dale Jarrett? Faith spent many years enjoying the fact that she could tease her little sisters and light a spark in them.Faith had a laugh that was infectious. She had such an incredible ZEST for life that shined throughout from her soul. Faith loved her Jesus and would spend hours enjoying and listening to her old time gospel music; oh how she could sing. Faith was perhaps the best cook this side of Maine, and perhaps the best hostess you would ever meet. Through the years you could not visit Faith Brann and ever leave her home hungry. Faith had the gift to make a stranger feel like they were her best friend, before that stranger left her house. They left feeling they had just had the stuffings loved out of them and felt as if they had a friend for life.Faith loved people and people loved her. Faith loved cooking, and enjoyed sharing her many recipes. However, Faith’s greatest love was for her family, her husband, children and grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she enjoyed family get-togethers with her siblings and their families as well. Faith is survived by her son Robert A. Brann, Jr. of Coopers Mills and wife, the late Kristy Brann, her son in-law Brian Ouelette, Sr. of South China, husband to her daughter the late Jennie Lynn Marie Ouelette; four grandchildren, two granddaughters Kayla-Lynn Brann of Lewiston and partner Mike Olcott, Robin (Brann) Jones of North Carolina and husband Justin, two grandsons Robert Andrew (Andy) Brann of Coopers Mills and Brian Michael Ouellette, Jr. of South China; four great-grandchildren Bentley Olcott of Lewiston, Koleman, Molly and Cooper Jones of North Carolina; Faith’s siblings, three brothers Royal W. Burnham, Jr. of Leeds, Mark Burnham and John Burnham, both of Florida, four sisters Hope Ellis and husband Dan of Hartland, Patience (Pati) Eaton and husband Jeffrey of Washington, Eilene (Tinker) Labonte and husband Norman of Augusta, Cora (Amy) Lane of Winslow, two sisters-in-law, Linda Brann and June Brann both of Coopers Mills. Faith is also survived by many nieces and nephews, each were very special to her. We would like to say a huge thank you to Faith’s “adoptive family” and her caregiver Amanda Peaslee. Our family has been so blessed by your care of Faith, Amanda Peaslee and partner Matt Dodge, and adoptive grandchildren, Makayla, Madison and Marissa Dodge. We will never be able to thank you enough for the care you gave to Faith and the joy you brought into her life. There will be no official funeral service, but rather a family gathering will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be contacted personally. Thank you for your understanding. In lieu of flowers, please send donations directly to Breast Cancer Research in honor of “Jennie Lynn Marie (Brann) Ouellette”

