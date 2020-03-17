SIDNEY – George Edgar Knight, 97, passed away at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. George was born to William Knight, and Viola (Lincoln) Knight, at their family residence in Rome, Maine on October 13, 1922. He grew up in a modest country home as a brother to eight siblings. When he was a young boy, George would walk to school barefoot to start the small fire in the one room schoolhouse, growing up in the Great Depression posed its challenges. Yet, George became known as the man who could make the best out of any possible situation. Throughout his 97 well deserved years, George inspired countless people with his charming character, strong work ethic and humble nature. Shortly after graduating Williams High School, Class of 1942, George began working at Central Maine Railroad in Waterville, Maine. World tensions were mounting and in mid-December of the same year, George enrolled in the United States Navy. He served as a Boatswain’s Mate First Class, mastering seamanship, knot tying and rope climbing. He braved the seas in the invasion of Salerno, Sicily, Anzio, and Southern France. During his time in the service, George sent funds home to support his family and helped his parents purchase two homes. George received several awards including the World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal and the Point System European-African Middle Eastern 4 Star Medal. On March 17th of 1946, George was honorably discharged and returned home to Maine. Home from the Navy, George had promptly resumed work at the Maine Central Railroad as a mechanic and crane operator and was promoted to foreman of the Stores Department. He proudly worked for the Maine Central Railroad for 43 years and made many close friends there until retiring in 1983. George was always fond of his Railroad days and would light up at the talk of CMR or the sound of a nearby caboose. He even rode the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad in CA as an honorary conductor at age 93. George had acquired a special pen pal during his time in the service, they had affectionately signed their letters “Blondie” and “Dagwood.” George didn’t hesitate to better get to know his Blondie once he was home, and on October 6th of 1946, he married the love of his life, Dolores Lucille Martin, at St. Mary’s Church in Augusta, ME. They spent 70 marvelous years together dancing around the kitchen. George and Del raised three beautiful children, Danny, Terrie and Gary, who were always the center of their lives. George bought a house on 4 posts in a field in Sidney in 1952 that transformed into a cherished country farm home for so many family, friends, neighbors and anyone in need. He was always an incredible provider and a true family man. George and Del kept an open-door policy, so people always felt welcomed if they were in need of a warm meal, a helping hand, or a bit of advice. George spent his golden years camping at Happy Trails and Yonder Hill campgrounds, playing cards with family and friends, watching his grandchildren grow up, inventing creative tools and tending to their garden. George had a smile that would light up the room, his witty and wise nature made for an unforgettable sense of humor. When George spoke, everyone wanted to listen. He was a true listener who had many pearls of wisdom. His advice for a long life was always to “just keep busy,” and George certainly did. He shoveled his own roof every winter until the age of 92 and continued to dance around the kitchen at 97. George stayed busy all the days of his life, working hard, providing for and loving his family, building life-long friendships, helping others and making the most of every moment. George is survived by his two sons, Daniel Knight and Joan Knight, and Gary Knight and his partner, Lisa; five grandchildren, Derek Bryan, Danielle (Knight) Mattis and her husband, Jonathan, Denise Cope, Drew Knight and his wife, Haleigh, and Natasha (Knight) Amit and her husband, Yossi; eleven greatgrandchildren, Payton and Jenna Mattis, Zane and Sloane Cope, Dax and Oliver Knight, and Alec, Shadai, Devon, Morgan and Evadne Bryan, and Elijah Clarq; sisters in-law, Gwen and Dot Knight, and Janet (Martin) Hatch; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Over the years, George and Del opened their home to many friends who became family, including David Therrien. He was preceded by his beloved wife, Del; and daughter, Terrie (Knight) Hall; his mother and father; brothers, Kenneth, Howard, Irvin, Randolph, Roland and Robert; and sisters, Irene (Knight) Ladd, and Evelyn (Knight) Williams. The family is grateful for the kindness and support from all those who made special memories with George over the decades. He wished to express his love appreciation for his home care helpers; Jane Hall, Kim Knight, Linda, Sarah, and especially Diane Bickford for her long-term dedication. George also wished to thank Nick and Brandon with the DAV at Togus, and all of the wonderful staff at Togus Geriatrics In-Home Care. At George’s request, a graveside military memorial service will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Rd in Augusta on Thursday, March 19 at 2pm. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at 255 Trafton Road from 3pm to 5pm. George and Del were admired and adored by so many people, all who know and love them are welcomed to eternalize George’s memory and honor his legacy. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Disabled American VeteransNational Service OfficePO Box 3151Augusta, ME 04330-3151

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous