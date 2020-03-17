NORRIDGEWOCK – Gregory Norval Watt, 56, of Norridgewock, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.Gregory was born on June 8, 1963 in Skowhegan, the son of Norval and Erma (Campbell) Watt, he was educated in the local schools and graduated from Caribec High School, class of 1981.He was employed for many years at Embden Resort as maintenance personal, later he worked as a mechanice for Currier Trucking. Greg enjoyed stained glass work , going to the coast, wood working and helping his brother Jeff, building homes. He was predeceased by his parents. Gregory is survived by his brother Jeff , his wife Pamela, his niece, Delila Robbins and her husband Charles, their children, Brody, Carlee and Kenzie.His nephew, Justin Watt and his wife Melanie and their children Carter and Ryder. Gregory is also survived by his sister Cindy Watt of Norridgewock as well as many good friends.Visting will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 12:00 till 1:00 PM,at Giberson Funeral Home , 40 Maple Street, Madison, a funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

