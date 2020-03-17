WEST GARDINER – Judith C. Cadwallader, 78, of West Gardiner passed away on March 15, 2020 at MaineGeneral Hospital with her family by her side.She was born on July 25, 1941 in Gardiner. She was the daughter of Harry and Alice (Daigle) Partridge. Judy loved to play bingo, go fishing, play cards, do crafts, and spend time with her great- granddaughters.Judy was predeceased by her parents Harry and Alice Partridge; three brothers Donald Partridge, Gerald Partridge and John Partridge, her sister Janice Feeney; and her grandson Michael Greeley.Judy is survived by two daughters Margaret Cadwallader and partner Steve, Deborah McGee and husband Steven, three sons John Cadwallader and wife Sandra, Jerry Cadwallader and wife Ina, Michael Cadwallader and wife Brenda; two sisters Marsha Thomas and Shirley Michaud; several nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Services will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Life Community Church on Church Street in Gardiner. A private family burial will take place at the Fairbanks Cemetery, West Gardiner in spring of 2020.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

