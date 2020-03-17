WATERVILLE – Tamara Lynn Towle-Vasile, 33, of Waterville died Friday, March 13, 2020 unexpectedly in her home. Tamara was born on Dec. 4, 1986 in Bristol, Conn. to Jeffrey Towle and Donna Harris (Savage). She attended school in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2004. In 2005, she was blessed with her first son Dominic. Tamara was a very caring, loving person who loved with all her heart. In her teenage years she loved to be with her friends and especially her cousins. Her favorite past time was listening to music and idolizing Tu Pac. As an adult she enjoyed helping others and being with her boys. In 2010, Tamara moved to Maine to build a better life. A few years later in 2011 she was blessed with her second son J.P. Then in 2013 she had her third son Sylice and in 2018 her fourth son Blaze. She loved spending time with them, taking them outdoors, sledding and just enjoying the beauty of being a mother. She is survived by her parents Jeffrey Towle and Donna Harris (Savage); her step parents Frederick Vasile and Tracy Bobola; four children Dominic Caves, Joseph Paul Stanger, Sylice Stanger and Blaze; two brothers Shawn Towle of Monmouth and Torey Towle of Torrington, Conn.; maternal gandmother Pat Downing, maternal grandfather George Savage; one nephew Jax Towle; and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Lawrence E. Towle Jr. and Juliette Towle.Family and Friends may visit from 4 p.m. until a celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2030 at the Riverside Baptist Church, 1 Pishon Ferry Rd., Clinton.Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

