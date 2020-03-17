PITTSTON – . Wayne T. Edwards, 48, went to be with the Lord March 12, 2020. He was born in Provicence, R.I., on March 25, 1971.Wayne loved and enjoyed life to the fullest and always had a smile for everyone he met.Wayne is survived by his parents Carol A. (Heaney) and Thomas W. Edwards and was the sunshine of their lives. Also surviving, his beloved aunts, uncles and cousins Peggy and Lenny, Nicole, Joshua, Cameron, Courtney, Robert and Cathy, Alicia, Frank, Keith, Mark, Cyle, Patricia and Steven, Michelle, Karleigh, Karissa, Melissa and Lorenzo. Also surviving, Wayne’s best friends Anthony Cirulli, Steve Lavigne, Joey Labreque, Kevin Adrien, and Kerry Callahan. Wayne will be missed by all of us who loved him.Psalm 91:1-2: Who ever dwells in the shelter of the most high will rest in the shadow of the almighty. I will say of the Lord, he is my refuge and my fortress my God in whom I trust.A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

