ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lauren Pusey-Nazzaro, of Damariscotta, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Washington University.

Pusey-Nazzaro is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.

