A Sidney man sustained serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 95 on Sunday evening, Maine State Police said.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Patrick Andrews, 44, was traveling southbound on his 2017 Victory motorcycle near exit 124 in Sidney when he lost control and crashed into the median, according to Cpl. Diane Vance.

Vance said Andrews sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by LifeFlight.

LifeFlight landed on the interstate which shut down traffic in the south bound lanes, according to Vance.

Andrews is still in the hospital but his current condition is unconfirmed.

