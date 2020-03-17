Maine’s 13 Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch offices will remain closed until further notice, the state announced Tuesday.
The offices provide vehicle registration, drivers licenses and state ID cards.
The state took action as part of its mounting efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Maine.
All of the bureau’s mobile unit visits also are suspended until further notice, it said.
Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap issued a statement Tuesday saying he is working with the Maine Legislature to extend all registrations, temporary plates, disability placards, State ID cards and driver’s licenses that are expiring during the state of emergency.
Dunlap said many bureau transactions can be processed via its online services page at maine.gov/sos/online_services/.
