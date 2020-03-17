We would like to personally thank the hard work and diligent effort that City Clerk Patty Dubois, Deputy Clerk Sarah Cross, Roland and Joanne Hallee, along with many other volunteers, put into compiling the agenda and voting location from Super Tuesday for the city of Waterville. We are grateful to have such dedicated people oversee this event.

This is the first year that we have volunteered, and it was a learning experience. We never realized all of the planning, education for volunteers and the laws surrounding this event. The organizers are amazing with their knowledge, answering resident’s questions and knowing the rules and regulations for eligible voters.

Their dedication and desire to participate in this event deserves acknowledgement and appreciation from the residents of Waterville, Maine.

Harold and Marianne Poirier

Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »