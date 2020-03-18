Fearing that the state’s prisons and jails are highly susceptible to the spread of coronavirus, advocates in Maine are calling for the release of inmates with less than a year left on their sentences or who meet federal criteria for being susceptible to infection.

Meanwhile, jailers and prison administrators are scrambling to keep up with how to best protect their staff and inmates as the pandemic’s effects continue to disrupt more parts of society.

The state’s court system has already responded, pushing out civil court deadlines by 49 days, and cancelling judicial arrest warrants related for unpaid fees or for missing a mandatory court date, along with technical tweaks to allow certain required face-to-face interviews to include video and telephone interviews.

But advocates are calling for more sweeping measures, arguing that judicial officials have the same moral responsibility as other arms of the government to reduce potential harm during an international crisis.

“We urge you to develop and implement holistic policies that align with guidance from public health experts and that will minimize the harm inflicted on people involved in the criminal legal system–and, by extension, the harm inflicted on broader communities,” said the American Civil Liberties Union in a letter to all 50 states’ governors.

“Like all other public agencies, all aspects of the system –from policing and pretrial through sentencing, confinement, and release –will come under intense scrutiny for how the system responds to this national public health crisis.”

The ACLU is calling for governors to grant commutations to anyone identified by the Centers for Disease Control as particularly high-risk and whose sentence would end in the next two years; to release anyone, regardless of health status, who has less than one year remaining on their sentence; and to release anyone who is being held on a technical violation such as violating the terms of probation.

Police should also exercise discretion and stop arresting people for minor offenses or opt for a written citation that does not require immediate arrest, the ACLU said. Prosecutors and judges should avoid cash bail in favor of release; review cases from the last 30 days in which cash bail was imposed; and immediately begin waiving court hearings or permit them to be conducted via phone or video conference.

“Public health experts recognize that there is a heightened risk of infection for people who are involved in the criminal legal system, and that downsizing the footprint of the criminal legal system should be a part of the COVID-19 public health response,” said Udi Ofer, director of the ACLU’s Justice Division, in the statement.

State courts have not lifted deadlines on adult and juvenile criminal cases, child protection matters, orders for protection from abuse and harassment, and cases involving involuntary mental health commitment.

At Cumberland County Jail, Maine’s largest pre-trial lockup with about 365 inmates, Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he is working with jail staff and the for-profit contractor that provides on-site healthcare to put in place plans for evaluating the health of newly arrested individuals, and for keeping an eye on staff.

In-person visits have been canceled, and other jail services for the public, including fingerprinting, have been temporarily suspended.

Joyce has also ordered hand sanitizer for inmates, who already have access to soap and sinks in their cells and are being encouraged to wash their hands regularly. The decision to order the hand sanitizer breaks standard prison policy, which prohibits inmates from possessing any substance that contains alcohol.

To be effective, hand sanitizer must contain at least 60 percent alcohol. Joyce said the circumstances warrant the deviation, but for now the point is moot. Hand sanitizer is unavailable and on backorder, he said.

Jail staff in general are trained to regularly deal with infectious disease, including tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and other transferable illnesses. But those cases are relatively infrequent compared to the threat posed by coronavirus.

“We are checking the inventory on how much of the equipment we have in stock, should we have a wide spread outbreak,” Joyce said. “We are being told that supplies are limited and law enforcement is at the bottom of the priority list.”

Joyce said newly arrested people are typically evaluated for medical conditions anyway, but the process has intensified since the virus began to spread in Maine.

Every person who is brought to the jail is evaluated and questioned by a nurse before they are removed from the police vehicle that brought them to the jail, Joyce said. If an inmate shows symptoms consistent with coronavirus, the inmate will be provided a mask and moved to a negative-pressure cell inside the medical department, Joyce said.

Arrestees who show advanced signs of coronavirus will be transported to a hospital for treatment, he said.

“All arrestees will be continually evaluated throughout the booking process and asked questions related to the COVID-19 virus,” Joyce wrote in an email. “Corrections officers and patrol deputies are being asked to self- monitor and stay home if they start exhibiting any of the symptoms of the virus.”

Unlike paramedics and fire fighters, Joyce has not mandated that each employee have his or her temperature taken before or after each shift, although the measure has been discussed, he said.

Corrections staff in other states are already falling ill from the virus.

In New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio said Tuesday that he is evaluating the calls for compassionate release, according to NY1. on Wednesday, a corrections officer who worked at gatehouse on Rikers Island tested positive for the virus, and another corrections employee has already died of the disease, the New York Daily News reports.

Some states have taken more drastic steps than others. Cleveland released 300 nonviolent inmates from its county jail, which houses about 1,900 people. In Wisconsin’s Racine County, a suburb a few mile south of Milwaukee with a population of about 198,000, the sheriff said he will turn away people arrested on non-violent offenses and give them a court date instead, the effective equivalent of personal recognizance bail.

