The NHL has its first known case of the new coronavirus after an Ottawa Senators player tested positive.

The team announced late Tuesday that an unidentified player had tested positive for COVID-19. The Senators said the player has mild symptoms and is in isolation, and that other players are being tested under the supervision of medical authorities.

Ottawa players, coaches and others have been advised to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek advice from team medical staff. The NHL is not mandating testing.

“The current state of medical advice is that people should likely not be tested unless they are symptomatic,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email Wednesday. “That doesn’t mean that potentially exposed individuals shouldn’t take proper precautions such as adhering to self-quarantine principles as necessary and immediately reporting to medical staff should they become symptomatic.”

NHL Players’ Association spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon said the union has been in contact with Senators players about the situation.

The Senators’ final three games before the season was suspended were all in California: in San Jose on March 7, Anaheim on March 10 and Los Angeles against the Kings on March 11. The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, who had four players test positive, played at Staples Center in Los Angeles the previous night, though visiting basketball and hockey teams do not use the same locker room.

• In Russia, the Ak Bars team posted a note on the team’s Twitter account urging the Kontinental Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the playoffs without awarding the Gagarin Cup championship trophy. Ak Bars, which plays in Kazan, Russia, made the request after players and staff asked to return home to their families. The team said it had “no moral right to refuse them.” Two teams have already backed out of the playoffs, which the KHL has suspended until April 10.

• The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League each announced it was ending its regular season. All three major junior leagues under the umbrella of the Canadian Hockey League have said they’re done with the regular season but have not ruled out staging playoffs.

• The USHL board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the season, six days after it had been postponed.

TENNIS: The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings “until further notice.”

BASEBALL: An employee who worked at the Cincinnati Reds’ spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee lives in Arizona and has been self-quarantined, along with other members of the Reds’ staff who were in close contact. The employee worked at the complex from Feb. 29 through March 14.

SOCCER: The English Football League put forward a short-term relief package worth 50 million pounds ($57 million) to assist cash-strapped clubs in the divisions below the Premier League during the coronavirus outbreak.

Soccer in England was brought to a halt last week in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. It is unlikely the leagues will resume in early April, as initially planned, and the EFL has moved to help clubs struggling with the ramifications of that suspension.

• Germany Coach Joachim Low thinks the coronavirus pandemic is a sign that Earth is “defending itself a bit” against modern society, and said the widespread outbreak should be a wake-up call for people focused only on “power, greed, profit.”

Low addressed media via a remote link a day after the European Championship was postponed until next year because of the virus.

“The last few days have made me very thoughtful. The world has experienced a collective burnout. Not just individuals but everyone,” the 60-year-old Low said. “I have the feeling the Earth seems to be defending itself a bit against people who always think that they can do everything and know everything.

“The pace that people were operating at in recent years was impossible to beat. Power, greed, profit, better results and setting records were at the forefront. Environmental disasters in Australia or elsewhere only touched us marginally. Illnesses like Ebola in Africa somehow got stuck. Now we have something that affects all of humanity.”

• Spanish soccer team Alaves said that 15 people in its club have become infected with the coronavirus: three players, seven members of the coaching staff and five other employees.

The club had already reported that two members of its staff were infected.

Rival teams Valencia and Espanyol said earlier this week that their clubs have also been hit by the virus.

• AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up an online fundraiser to help hospitals at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, with the target of raising 1 million euros ($1.09 million).

OLYMPICS: Although anti-doping organizations around the world are dialing back on testing because of the coronavirus outbreak, Olympic athletes can still expect a knock on the door.

The International Olympic Committee has said it remains “fully committed” to opening the Tokyo Games on July 24, so testers are still visiting some athletes at a time when many people are trying to avoid social contact.

“Starting immediately, testing done by USADA will be focused only upon mission-critical testing of those in sports still competing and as needed for those preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said in a video statement announcing cuts to its testing program.

• Regional Olympic officials rallied around the IOC and backed its stance on opening the Tokyo Games as scheduled, as direct criticism from gold medalist athletes built amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Leaders of continental Olympic groups praised the IOC after a conference call to update them on coronavirus issues four months before the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 24.

“We are living through an unpredictable crisis and as such, it is important that we have one policy, expressed by the IOC, and we follow that policy in unison,” the Italy-based European Olympic Committees said.

However, when the International Olympic Committee published an interview with its president, Thomas Bach, after a separate call with athlete representatives, it prompted a four-time Olympic champion to urge postponing the games.

Bach acknowledged that many athletes were concerned about qualifying events being canceled, but noted that there were still four months to go until the games are set to be opened.

British rowing great Matthew Pinsent wrote on Twitter that the comments from Bach, his former IOC colleague, were “tone deaf.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »