This story will be updated.
There was a big fire in Norway Maine today. Big enough the smoke showed up on radar. pic.twitter.com/gPwe5rwC2J
— Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) March 18, 2020
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Workshop for Waterville’s downtown facade grants now virtual
-
Local & State
Farmington area hospital implements visitor restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus
-
Local & State
China postpones annual town meeting amid coronavirus
-
Local & State
Waterville, Augusta hospitals starting up outdoor coronavirus testing sites
-
Times Record
BIW adds temporary parking throughout Bath