AUGUSTA — The two remaining Concerts at Jewett of the 2019-20 season have been canceled.
Those include The Gawler Family in concert set for April 5 and Sarah Geller & Wenhan Anderson concert set for May 17, according to a news release from the University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.
For more information, visit umasc.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
U.S. and Canada agree to close border to nonessential travel
-
Community
Somerset Abbey cancels shows, adds take out option for brunch
-
Nation & World
U.S. inmates fearful of virus argue for release
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus Latest: Trump says U.S., Canada agree to close border to ‘non-essential traffic’
-
Nation & World
Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets