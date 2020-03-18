AUGUSTA — The two remaining Concerts at Jewett of the 2019-20 season have been canceled.

Those include The Gawler Family in concert set for April 5 and Sarah Geller & Wenhan Anderson concert set for May 17, according to a news release from the University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.

For more information, visit umasc.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: