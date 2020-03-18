Two bond measures sought by Gov. Janet Mills to borrow $105 million for transportation projects and $15 million for broadband expansion projects cleared the Legislature Tuesday night.
The bond questions will be put to Maine voters on the June 9 congressional primary ballot.
The transportation bond question will read:
“Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects, to be used to match an estimated $275,000,000 in federal and other funds?”
The broadband expansion bond question will read:
“Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Sanders’ campaign says he is reassessing, not dropping out
-
Uncategorized
Fire rages through Norway home
-
Local & State
Employee at Kennebec County District’s Attorney office tests positive for coronavirus, DA says
-
Nation & World
Citing coronavirus, White House postpones Spain state visit
-
Varsity Maine
Central Maine Girls Alpine Skier of the Year: Taylor Gordon, Mt. Blue
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.