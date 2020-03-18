Two bond measures sought by Gov. Janet Mills to borrow $105 million for transportation projects and $15 million for broadband expansion projects cleared the Legislature Tuesday night.

The bond questions will be put to Maine voters on the June 9 congressional primary ballot.

The transportation bond question will read:

“Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects, to be used to match an estimated $275,000,000 in federal and other funds?”

The broadband expansion bond question will read:

“Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?”

