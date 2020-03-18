BINGHAM — Spencer D. Hunnewell, of Moscow, a senior at Upper Kennebec Valley Memorial Jr./Sr. High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Lee Harper.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his years at Valley High School, Spencer has distinguished himself as a diligent learner, compassionate citizen, and competitive athlete. He naturally embodies character and integrity in everything he does. At the top of his class, he strives for intellectual and physical excellence. Spencer is a two-sport varsity athlete and team captain who is consistently dedicated to his teammates. He is dependable both in and out of the classroom. He also is a member of the National Honor Society. Spencer’s purposeful actions and good citizenship affords him the ability to lead by example at our school,” said Principal Harper.

Hunnewell, Harper and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon on April 4 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

